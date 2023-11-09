Gagnon Securities LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 4,552,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,220,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

