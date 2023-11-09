Gagnon Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,241,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,184,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

