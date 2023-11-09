Gagnon Securities LLC Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 783,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

