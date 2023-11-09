Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $2.17 Million in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 363,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.42% of GeneDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 164.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,681.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,681.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $44,728.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,059 shares of company stock worth $85,330. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GeneDx Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WGS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 53,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,877. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.51.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. On average, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

