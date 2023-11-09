Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for 2.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.78% of Zuora worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 473,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 117,274 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 91,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $391,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,063,036.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $391,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,846.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

