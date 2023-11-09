Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.43% of SomaLogic worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SomaLogic

In other news, CEO Adam Taich sold 21,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $50,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,038.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $79,754 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of SLGC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 2,630,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,034. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.52.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 139.23%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

