Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 7.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 122,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,347. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.21 and a 12 month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

