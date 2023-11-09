Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 20,815 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.78% of DURECT worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DURECT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

DURECT Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 1,714,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,164. The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Profile

(Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.