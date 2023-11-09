Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,629,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.18% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaltura Trading Up 2.2 %
KLTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 58,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,530. The company has a market cap of $256.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).
