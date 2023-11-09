Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,347 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 713,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

