Gagnon Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

