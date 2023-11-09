Gagnon Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 2.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Equinix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Equinix by 87.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,922,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

EQIX stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $763.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $616.22 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $741.55 and a 200 day moving average of $753.75.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,136 shares of company stock worth $11,494,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

