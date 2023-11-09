Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 19,204 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 7.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Air Lease worth $37,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 128,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

