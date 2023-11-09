Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,104,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

