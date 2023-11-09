Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 281 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,566,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,369. The firm has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

