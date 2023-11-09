Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. New Relic comprises 2.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of New Relic worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,460. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

