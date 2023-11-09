Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. New Relic comprises 2.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of New Relic worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.
In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NEWR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,460. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
