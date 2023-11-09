Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 60,133 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,133 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.46% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,653.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,653.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $185,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TFFP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 111,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.73.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,403.80% and a negative return on equity of 153.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

