Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 7,163 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 1.28% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $314,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.3% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $859,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,228,606.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,400 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

AOSL stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

