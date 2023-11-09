Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.46

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 263255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.63.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$877.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

