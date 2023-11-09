GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
