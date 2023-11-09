GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

