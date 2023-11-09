Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 7.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 282,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 794,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $589.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,623 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $6,915,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 418,497 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

