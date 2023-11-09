GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $31,167.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
GeneDx Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of WGS stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.18). GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
