GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $31,167.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GeneDx Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of WGS stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.18). GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

About GeneDx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

