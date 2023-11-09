General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $242.02 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

