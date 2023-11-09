General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

