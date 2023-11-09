Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Genpact has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

