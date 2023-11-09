Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.83. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,018,736 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,917,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,666,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

