Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.83. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,018,736 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 156,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1,390.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 16,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 974,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 968,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

