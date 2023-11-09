GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Down 6.9%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.92. 28,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 215,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $494.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 165.27%. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.