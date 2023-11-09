GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 28,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 216,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

GeoPark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. GeoPark had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 165.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

