Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0962 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Gerdau has increased its dividend payment by an average of 93.1% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gerdau

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.