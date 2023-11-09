Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder Sells 9,558 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.72. 69,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.35. The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

