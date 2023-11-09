Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The company had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,052,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,927,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,148,952 shares of company stock worth $22,367,331. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.