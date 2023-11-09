Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $1.49

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.39. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 7,877,500 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $50,451.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,638,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,342,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $50,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,638,104 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,148,952 shares of company stock valued at $22,367,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.