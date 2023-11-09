Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 1,978 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,783,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

