Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

ELV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.93. 161,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,838. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

