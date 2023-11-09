Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,842,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 753,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 115,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

