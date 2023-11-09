Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.23. 886,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,484. The stock has a market cap of $304.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.