Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.14 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $29,763,325. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,453,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

