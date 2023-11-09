Glassman Wealth Services Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2,042.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 300,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,459,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,825. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,703. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $259.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

