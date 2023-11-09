Glassman Wealth Services Has $264,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. 1,284,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,203. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

