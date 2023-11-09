Glassman Wealth Services Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.6 %

CI stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.62. 375,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,760. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

