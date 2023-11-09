Glassman Wealth Services Has $318,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Danaher were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.39. 482,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

