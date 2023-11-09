Glassman Wealth Services Has $358,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,118,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

