Glassman Wealth Services Has $431,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,264 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 745,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 49.1% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,183,295. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

