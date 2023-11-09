Glassman Wealth Services Has $738,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,975.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 32,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. 2,847,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

