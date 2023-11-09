Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 620,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,080. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.