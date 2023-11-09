Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 642,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

