Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,471,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,067,917. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

