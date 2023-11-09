Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,325. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

