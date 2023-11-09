Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.87. The company had a trading volume of 493,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.